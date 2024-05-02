Positioned to perfection

This great first home was built by renowned builder JG King and has a sturdy steel frame.
Providing the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, it's in a peaceful neighbourhood with easy access to essential amenities and recreational facilities. It's also just an eight minute drive to Ballarat's CBD.
The warm and inviting living space that greets you upon entry is ideal for relaxing with family or entertaining friends. The open plan layout seamlessly connects the living, kitchen, and dining areas, creating a versatile space for everyday living.
The modern kitchen has ample storage and quality appliances, making meal preparation a breeze. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious dining area, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying family meals.
Retreat to the comfort of three generously sized bedrooms, including a main suite complete with its own ensuite. With two additional bedrooms and a central bathroom, there's plenty of space for everyone.
Outside, the property has a private and low-maintenance outdoor area, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. With a 528 square metre land holding, there's also ample space for kids and pets.
Additional features include gas central heating throughout, ensuring year-round comfort, and a split system for cooling the home during the warmer months.
The double car garage with remote access provides secure parking for your vehicles and extra storage space.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home sweet home. Contact the agency to arrange a viewing and start imagining the possibilities.
