The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Hurt and disgust': Man sentenced after violating victim at Lake Wendouree

BH
RJ
By Bryan Hoadley, and Rachel Jackson
Updated July 16 2024 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Page pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to a sexual assault he committed at Lake Wendouree. Picture file
Cameron Page pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to a sexual assault he committed at Lake Wendouree. Picture file

Updated July 15, 2024, 4:50pm

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.