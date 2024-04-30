'The whole thing is magnified': regional Victoria's shameful statistics

Welcome to Your Morning News, our new daily guide to today's top stories curated by our news team here at The Courier.
Our top story this morning is an exclusive by ACM's state reporter Ben Silvester, who has looked deep into police statistics to reveal that women are being killed in regional Victoria at triple the rate of metropolitan Melbourne.
As part of his report, Ben spoke to a Ballarat family violence expert, who explained why the factors that drive family and gender violence are more intense in regional areas.
Meanwhile, Nieve Walton spoke to new mum Alex Crowe, who tells her story of postnatal depression and how she navigated the system locally to avoid a two to three month wait for help.
In sport, David Brehaut reveals Central Highlands Football League club Ballan has locked in an AFL great for a once-off appearance.
Greg Gliddon shares the votes from round three in The Courier's BFNL Player of the Year award. You can also sign up to our new-look Footy HQ newsletter.
In our national headlines, the Victorian government has defended its role in the cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games as an inquiry into the initial bid handed down its report.
Thanks to those of you who replied to this email yesterday with your feedback on the new look. Our team really appreciates your support for the local news you trust.
If you're a subscriber, make sure you download The Courier's app, here. You'll get the latest breaking news alerts, without having to regularly log in.
Thanks for reading,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.