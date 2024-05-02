The Courier
A prominent corner location

By Commercial Property
May 2 2024 - 4:11pm
  • 1-5 Eyre Street and 206-210 Armstrong Street South, Ballarat Central
  • 1565 square metres
  • Expressions of Interest close June 20
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778, Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725 or Alex Worthington 0467 367 931
  • Inspect: By appointment

This distinguished property has a rich history deeply rooted in Ballarat's past.

