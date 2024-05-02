A prominent corner location

This distinguished property has a rich history deeply rooted in Ballarat's past.
Built in approximately 1860, it opened as a tea mart and general goods store before becoming The Court House Hotel.
In 1926 it was home to multiple grocers, before Des Elliott Pty Ltd took ownership. It still operates as Elliott United Tools at 206 Armstrong Street to this day.
Spanning three titles and boasting a total land area of 1565 square metres (approx.), this historical, prominent corner location features three distinct areas, measuring approximately 541 square metres, 434 square metres and 590 square metres respectively. This undoubtedly provided ample space for various ventures.
Whether you are envisioning a retail showroom, office space, creative studio or inner-city accommodation, the property provides the flexibility and character to accommodate your needs.
Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
