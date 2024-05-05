The cornerstone of comfort in Ballarat for more than 35 years Advertising Feature

The family-owned business understands that Ballarat's diverse climate demands versatile solutions. Picture supplied

Waldron Heating, Cooling, and Hot Water stand as a cornerstone of comfort in Ballarat, embodying reliability, and expertise in the realm of climate control and hot water solutions.



Established with a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this family-owned business has been serving the Ballarat community for more than three decades, earning a stellar reputation along the way.

At Waldron HCH, we understands that Ballarat's diverse climate demands versatile solutions.



From those hot summer days to the predictable Ballarat chilly winters, we provide tailored heating and cooling systems to ensure optimal comfort year-round.



Whether we are installing energy-efficient air conditioning units, replacing gas heaters, or conducting scheduled service checks, Waldron's team of skilled staff members approaches every task with precision and professionalism.

We believe we go beyond temperature control, recognising the importance of reliable hot water systems for everyday living.



Whether it's a traditional water heater or an innovative solar-powered heat pump system, we have a range of options to suit every need and budget.

Waldron Heating, Cooling, and Hot Water's newly renovated showroom epitomises modern comfort solutions, boasting an array of innovative heating, cooling, hot water and solar PV systems.



Our Delacombe showroom offers customers a hands-on experience, allowing them to explore and interact with various products before making informed decisions.



With expert guidance from our knowledgeable staff, each customer can discover tailored solutions to meet their specific needs and still be budget conscious.

Waldron HCH are an approved installer of the Space Heating and Hot Water Rebate Program with the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU).



It offers homeowners and businesses an opportunity to save money while upgrading their heating and hot water systems to more energy-efficient options.

Not surprisingly, the Braemar Airvolution split systems are also an approved product on the VEU list.



This system epitomises cutting-edge climate control technology.



Engineered for efficiency and comfort, these systems boast precise temperature regulation and whisper-quiet operation.

Their sleek design seamlessly integrates into any space while delivering powerful performance.



With advanced features like intelligent airflow management and eco-friendly refrigerants, Braemar Airvolution prioritises sustainability without compromising on effectiveness.



Whether cooling a single room or an entire house, these split systems provide you with customisable comfort tailored to individual preferences.

Waldron Heating Cooling and Hot Water, along with Braemar Airvolution split systems, gives you the opportunity to take advantage of this rebate program and upgrade your heating and cooling system, while saving money in the process.

As a proud member of the Ballarat and surrounding community, Waldron Heating, Cooling, and Hot Water are not just a business; we are neighbours dedicated to enhancing the comfort and well-being of their fellow residents.



With our proven track record of reliability and expertise, we continue to be the go to choice for all heating, cooling, and hot water needs in Ballarat and beyond.

Booking an appointment at Waldron Heating, Cooling and Hot Water is seamless and efficient.

