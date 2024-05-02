Man allegedly threatened to throw partner down mine before violent assaults

A Ballarat man accused of beating his partner with a metal pole and threatening to throw her down a mine shaft will fight the charges against him.
The man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 1, 2024, on charges including assault, property damage and making threats to kill.
According to a police summary, the accused started a relationship with a woman in November 2021, after which the pair began living together in Wendouree about a month later.
On February 11, 2022, after being accused by his partner of cheating, the man allegedly proceeded to punch the woman in the head three times.
After this attack, the woman allegedly presented to Ballarat Base Hospital with a headache and internal bleeding.
On July 3, while the couple were in the bush at Invermay, the man threatened to throw his partner down a mine shaft, and began pushing her towards the hole.
During another argument on August 17, the man allegedly hit his partner in the head six times, before punching her in the ribs and hitting her with a metal pole across the legs.
When police came to the couple's home, the woman refused to speak to them, but they allegedly noticed bruising to her face.
On September 13, the man threatened to kill his partner in a series of abusive text messages.
A week later, after the woman bogged her car near Daylesford, the man allegedly dragged her out of the vehicle and slammed her head into its doorframe.
He then allegedly threw beer bottles at her car, and drove behind her until she reached Ballarat.
When she got to Albert Street in Ballarat Central, the man allegedly tried to pull her out of her car, but after failing to do so, he jumped on the bonnet and kicked the woman's windscreen.
The man was eventually arrested for the alleged incidents on April 20, 2023, but denied all allegations against him.
During an interview, he allegedly told officers his partner was a "nutjob", and if he had attacked her, "she wouldn't be here".
Lawyer Ben Hanley said his client agreed with the time, date and location of the alleged incidents, but disputed the facts of the case.
The matter was adjourned until July 15, 2024, for a one day contested hearing where the alleged victim, police and one civilian witness will give evidence.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.