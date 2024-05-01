Ballarat leaders share their wishlist for state budget

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's daily guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
In our top story this morning, Nieve Walton shares the key projects on Ballarat leaders' wishlists ahead of Tuesday's state budget.
The leaders will be looking for education infrastructure, road and business funding for some of the city's most needed projects.
We want to hear what readers think. What projects should be prioritised for funding in the budget? You can find the background to these projects in our story and have your say in our poll.
Michelle Smith reports on a vital Ballarat program that works with men who have used violence or coercive control against women, that will lose funding next month.
It comes despite the issue being called a national crisis and ACM's exclusive story this week that rates of family violence are far higher in regional areas.
Michelle also reports on Federation University's massive $81 million loss recorded during 2023, according to its annual report tabled in state parliament yesterday.
And in sport, David Brehaut tells how Dunnstown will be monitoring one of their leaders closely in what shapes as an important few weeks in the Central Highlands Football League.
