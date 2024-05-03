Politicians respond to homelessness crisis in Ballarat

With state and federal budgets looming, Ballarat politicians have pointed to previously-announced community support funding as the city's housing crisis continues to worsen.
Uniting Vic.Tas acting general manger for north and west Victoria Jerry Hamm said the homelessness crisis in the Ballarat region was getting worse.
At last month's council meeting, concerns were raised by City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh about what will happen next after Uniting announced it needed to shut down and sell one of its residential housing facilities, Reid's Guest House, due to upgrade and maintenance costs.
In 2023, community service providers said they were seeing more people in Ballarat reach out for supports as the cost-of-living and housing crisis impacts more and more people.
One worker said it was the worst he'd seen in 15 years of working in the industry.
Ballarat's federal and state representative were contacted on how they are advocating for more funding for support services and tackling the increasing homelessness crisis.
Federal MP Catherine King said the government has a broad housing reform agenda to ensure more Australians have the support they need to find a secure home.
"We want everyone to have a safe and affordable place to call home, particularly in the lead up to winter in Ballarat," she said.
"We are working with states and territories, and housing and homelessness organisations, on the development of the National Housing and Homelessness Plan.
"We have also provided $1.7 billion for a one-year extension of the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement with States and Territories, including a $67.5 million boost to homelessness funding over the next year."
Victoria upper house Liberal MP Joe McCracken said Ballarat has been "left behind" by the government.
"In the upcoming state budget, expect to see more cuts to frontline services, increased pressure on hospitals and forced amalgamations," he said.
"I've been fighting to reduce land tax, because it impacts renters and property owners. When taxes on property increases, it makes them less affordable and pushes people into homelessness and poverty.
Mr McCracken said he was working with young people to "encourage more mental health services in schools".
Mr McCracken raised the homelessness and community safety issue at Ballarat's White Flat oval in 2023 in parliament.
He also had concerned how "small business mental health clinicians have been slashed by the Labor Government".
"Meaning many who are struggling have even less support available. I've raised this in parliament with no substantial response from the government," he said.
Meanwhile, the state government has supported building 197 social and affordable homes in Ballarat with a further 191 on the way.
Wendouree state MP Juliana Addison said the government had invested $13 million in 2023-24 for homelessness funding in Ballarat and the broader region to support homelessness entry points, case management, outreach support, youth-specific homelessness initiatives and support for people to sustain tenancies.
"Everyone has the right to a safe and secure home, and that's why we're working closely with specialist agencies to support people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness," she said.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett echoed work needed for the homelessness sector.
"There is always more to do to end homelessness once and for all. Housing is my deep passion, and I will continue to advocate for more funding and support to address homelessness across our region," she said.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said she had met with the housing minister "many times" to keep regional communities front and centre.
"Regional communities experience social issues often at a higher rate than cities," she said.
"It is vital that we continue to support the most vulnerable in our communities. It begins with a safe place to call home."
"We committed to the Big Build. In Golden Plains Shire, $4 million for housing will change lives. In Moorabool Shire, $22 million will have a huge impact."
The Big Housing Build is delivering more than 12,000 social and affordable homes across Victoria - and 25 per cent of these homes will be delivered in regional Victoria - a $1.25 billion investment in regional housing.
The government is also buying 50 transitional housing properties through the Regional Housing Fund and more than 10 per cent of these homes are being targeted to the Ballarat area.
The state budget will be released Tuesday, which will include the next financial year's figures on money for community services for regional Victoria, and if they will match the increasing need.
