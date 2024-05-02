Multiple cars damaged in CBD crash

Two people were rushed to hospital after several cars were damaged in a crash on a busy CBD street.
Emergency services were called about 1.55pm to Ascot Street in Ballarat Central, with two people taken to hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
At least four cars were damaged in the crash, believed to be caused by a vehicle backing out, colliding with another vehicle, then causing a domino effect onto the parked cars.
Ascot Street was closed between Sturt Street and Mair Street while crews cleaned up.
