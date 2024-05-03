Rebels to raise White Ribbon awareness as they chase first win

The GWV Rebels boys will debut four players this weekend as they look to bounce back after a month on the sidelines.
Remarkably, the Rebels boys have not suited up since April 7, when they proved no match for the Dandenong Stingrays. This week they return to Mars Stadium to face the Bendigo Pioneers, a team they have already played once this season, when they clashed at Learmonth.
The game is part of a double header with the Rebels Girls, with both teams looking to get their seasons up and running.
The club is also raising awareness for the White Ribbon Foundation throughout the day.
"Its an important day for our program, we have been trying to think of a way to help support the Ballarat and surrounding communities in particular with the events over the last couple of months," Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said.
"We really wanted to stand in solidarity with the Ballarat and also Australian communities and take a stand against violence against not just women but anyone.
"We have some amazing young men and women in our program that we believe can take what they are learning off the field back to their local communities and be leaders among their peers.
"It's a really important day both on and off the field. Its important that we can advocate for those that may not be able to."
Both the boys and girls programs will be looking for their fist win of the season.
"We have been decimated by injuries this season across both programs," Brown said.
"It's just one of those years, if I am honest. We seem to just blink and there happens to be another injury.
"The break in the boys program will hopefully allow some of our players to get their bodies right in readiness for what is going to be a busy month of football.
"We will continue to develop our younger players and have been encouraged by both the boys and girls really gritting their teeth to develop their skills and understanding both at training and in games."
The four debuts for the boys team are Lincoln Koliba (Lake Wendouree), Riley Holloway (Warrnambool), Chad Finck (Portland) and Cooper Glenwright-McGuane (East Point)
Chelse Jew, Elsie Conroy, Milly Thomas, Tansy Seymour, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Bella Davies, Tahni Turner Elise Cook, Emma Stewart, Chloe Walker, Annabelle Glossop, Elsie Day, Maddison Cotten Claire Mahony, Greta Arnel, Charley Gartlan, Ruby Thomas, Milly Lang, Kate Knight, Bindi Crabtree, Scarlett O'Donnell, Olivia Wolter
Ben McGlade, Mitchell Lloyd, Archie Taylor, Archie Caldow, Nic Robinson, Ollie Hannaford, Sinclair Burmeister, Harry Charleson, Riley Holloway, Fraser Molan, Sam McDonald, Connor Weidemann, Talor Byrne, Harley Hicks, Brodie Phillips, Jack Murray, Harry Lawson, Reggie Mast, Xavier Pumpa, Linc Koliba, Hugh Toner, Chad Finck, Cooper Glenwright-McGuane, Charlie McKinnon (Em), Hugh Morgan (Em), Jett Grayland (Em)
