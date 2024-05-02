Rodney Galvin declared dead as inquest closes 37-year mystery

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's daily guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
In our top story this morning, Bryan Hoadley reports on the inquest into the 1987 mystery of Ballarat East man Rodney Galvin, who vanished without a trace.
The long-standing investigation was closed yesterday, with coroner Audrey Jamieson declaring Galvin was most likely dead. The court heard a number of theories around the 21-year-old's disappearance.
Michelle Smith reports on Yuille Park's Young Parents Program, Ballarat's only school that allows young parents to bring their children into the classroom.
She reveals why the young parents, aged 15 to 21, are beating the odds, when national statistics show just four per cent of young parents under the age of 21 are engaged in education.
In sport, David Brehaut reports on Skipton, who will be without a leading midfielder for a large part of the Central Highlands Football League season, while Greg Gliddon reports that two-time East Point player Jacob Brown will return to the Kangaroos in the Ballarat Football League this weekend.
Poll findings: 47% of respondents in our survey on Ballarat's priorities for Tuesday's state budget say funding the Dyson Drive duplication is most important. Read more and have your say.
