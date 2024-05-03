SOCCER PREVIEW | City look for a quick rebound in hectic week

Ballarat City v Brimbank Stallions @ Morshead Park, 5.30pm Saturday
After seemingly an eternity on the road, Ballarat City's men's team finally get a chance to play on home soil when it meets seventh placed Brimbank Stallions on Saturday evening.
While no doubt City will relish a return home, it promises to be a very tough match given it is the club's third in just eight days, after it was defeated 4-0 by Green Gully in the fifth round of the Dockerty Cup on Wednesday night.
The Stallions are also in solid form, coming off a 1-0 win over Yarraville in the previous round, with Manning Day scoring the only goal in the first half of the contest.
The wide expanses of Morshead Park should be enough for City to be able to play its game and be able to dominate possession, but how much will have the two tough games in the past week taken out of them remains to be seen.
Coach Michael Trigger said while Wednesday night's loss wasn't the best performance, the focus had already switched to Saturday evening.
"We just came up against a quality opposition as we expected to," he said. "The boys gave their all and that's all we could ask of them.
"Our attention fully focuses on our league campaign now. I think most of the boys have recovered pretty well, we don't have any injury concerns, I'm expecting a few sore bodies but everyone seems to have pulled through well."
Trigger said it would be a good challenge for his team to see how they fare against another new opponent this week.
"There's going to be no easy games, but the blessing for us is we are back at home and keen to get back on the winners list," he said.
"If we weren't creating chances recently I'd be concerned, but the fact with our attack we create chances, we'll keep plugging away and hopefully the goals will come.
"We're playing an experienced team, they've got some dangerous players, but for us, it will be 100 per cent focus on outsevles. Number one will be to get back into a winning mentality and also to make sure we play as high a tempo as we've got in us. That's the differential for us in this league."
Ballarat City clashes with Brimbank from 5.30pm at Morshead Park on Saturday evening.
Ballarat City Women v Kings Domain @ Morshead Park, Sunday 3pm.
Ballarat City women sit 1-1 after the two matches on the road in the State League 1 season, but the team will be thrilled to finally return home as they look to pick up the valuable points this round.
Ballarat City just went down last weekend at Mill Park but should be right a home in the contest here against a Kings Domain side, which is yet to pick up any points so far.
From the opening two matches of the season, a hard-fought win over Brunswick Zebras and last week's narrow loss, it's clear that Ballarat City have taken the next step from State League 2 last year and should be well in the season as it progresses.
They will look to get the connection flowing and hopefully the goals will follow this weekend.
Sunday's clash against Kings Domain gets underway at 3pm at Morshead Park.
Sebastopol Vikings v Bundoora United @ Bundoora United
After last week's heartbreaking loss to the top team Laverton, the task doesn't get any easier for the Sebastopol Vikings this week as they travel to face third-placed Bundoora United.
Back-to-back losses, included last weekend's 4-3 defeat, has seen the Vikings slip down to ninth on the State League 3 ladder and they will need to hit the ground running against a powerful opposition this week which sits with three wins, one loss and one draw.
A victory on the road though will give the club some much-needed confidence ahead of a tough run of away games after a strong start to the year at home.
In State League 5, Ballarat SC has the bye.
Two of the form teams of the early stages of the Ballarat District Soccer Association will clash in what looks to be a bumper round three of action.
Vikings, who opened the season strongly with a 2-1 win, followed by last week bye, go up against Forest Rangers, a team that has already hit 14 goals on the season in its two matches.
For Forest Rangers, Michael Lockyer has started the season in spectacular fashion with eight goal to be well out in front in the golden boot. But it's unlikely he and his team will be able to put as many on the board against the well drilled opposition in the Vikings.
Another team which has opened the season in strong form is Victoria Park which is back at home against the so-far winless Ballarat. In other games, Daylesford and Hepburn United clash with Creswick while Ballarat North United will start favourites to defeat Bacchus Marsh.
In the women's competition, matches this weekend include Victoria Park at home to Ballarat, Ballarat North United meets Ballarat White and Forest Rangers clash with Vikings.
