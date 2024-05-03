The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Accused murderer Patrick Stephenson facing fresh charges

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 10:08am
Patrick Orren Stephenson will face Ballarat Magistrates Court in April. File photos: The Courier.
Police have confirmed the man charged with the alleged murder of Ballarat's Samantha Murphy will face new charges.

