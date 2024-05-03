Accused murderer Patrick Stephenson facing fresh charges

Police have confirmed the man charged with the alleged murder of Ballarat's Samantha Murphy will face new charges.
The charges relate to a vehicle crash in Ballarat on October 1, 2023.
The man, 22-year-old Patrick Orren Stephenson, was charged on summons with drink and drug driving, as well as careless driving, according to police.
Stephenson is currently in custody, facing a single charge of murder in a separate case.
He will appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 8 on both sets of charges.
Stephenson was arrested in March a month after a massive search began for Ms Murphy, whose body has not yet been found.
Police have searched bushland around Ballarat, including in Buninyong and Enfield, using specialist cadaver dogs from NSW in the past month.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.