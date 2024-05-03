CHNL 2024: Netball rivals to lock horns for the first time since 2023 final

Daylesford and Learmonth will go head to head on Saturday for a rematch of last year's A-Grade netball premiership final.
Learmonth coach, Jordan O'Keefe, said the game is not likely to be season-defining given both sides are expected to bring in more players as the season progresses.
"It's probably not a true reflection of what the teams are going to look like the rest of the season and then coming into finals," he said.
Daylesford is missing its starting goal attack Bree Cail, and wing attack Ashlee O'Connor, but will have highly experienced Ashlea Creasey filling in on the midcourt.
The two teams have had a trail-blazing start to the season, remaining undefeated after the third round.
While Learmonth came out on top in last year's final and have the home court advantage, O'Keefe and Daylesford coach Carly Luke agree there will be a strong contest on the weekend.
"That's what we probably want this time of season, to really have to see where you are when you're pushed by a really good side," O'Keefe said.
"It'll be a really good challenge."
The teams have undergone changes since they last met, and Luke said she is eager to see how the game will play out.
"We're really excited to see how we match up against them given that we've got a few new pieces to our puzzle," she said.
"I'm confident we're a much better, well rounded team than last year."
Daylesford have welcomed two new recruits to the team since last season, Bree Cail and Sophie O'Kane, and Learmonth introduced players from the lower grades.
"It's a different looking side to what we had last year that's been really embraced and I feel that they've played some really good netball in the last couple of weeks," O'Keefe said.
Despite the added pressure, Luke said she told her players to treat the game as per usual on the weekend.
"I just keep reminding the girls let's play our game," she said.
"We play our best netball when we're relaxed."
In other games for this weekend, Gordon will go against Carngham-Linton in what should be a close contest at the Eagles' nest.
The game between Dunnstown and Creswick, who are sitting at 14th and 17th, provides an opportunity for one of the teams to get their first win on the board.
It will be a tough contest for 15th on the ladder, Bungaree, as they go against sixth place Rokewood-Corindhap in the Hoppers' home court.
After a close loss last weekend, Buninyong could have a chance to make their way up the ladder as they go against top five team Ballan.
Waubra are sitting at 16th and have their work cut out for them in their game against seventh place Hepburn.
There will be a close match-up between Beaufort and Skipton, with only one place on the ladder dividing the two teams; who are sitting at 11th and 10th respectively.
Clunes is up for challenge after a bye last weekend, as its goes up against Newlyn, who are undefeated and currently second on the ladder.
