The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Sebastopol dealt a big blow ahead of Redan clash with vice captain out

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 3 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bambury is set to miss an extended period with a hamstring injury. Picture by Kate Healy
Jack Bambury is set to miss an extended period with a hamstring injury. Picture by Kate Healy

After two poor losses, the last thing Sebastopol needed was to lose one of its key play makers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.