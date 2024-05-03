Footy injuries start to bite for CHFL, BFL clubs

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
One month into the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League seasons and the injuries are starting to take their toll on a lot of clubs.
And the toll is starting to show as a number of clubs are already starting to drop off the pace.
There's a couple of huge matches ahead this weekend in the BFNL with Redan and Sebastopol, both 1-2, and hit by a raft of injuries clashing in a match to see who remains in touch with top six.
And at the top of the table, you've got the unbeaten Ballarat going up against reigning premier Darley in the match of the round.
It's been another big week in footy across the region
We also found out just who Ballan has been able to select in the Carlton Draft, with triple-premiership Richmond captain set to run out with the Blues on June 1.
And don't miss this week's live stream in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, as we bring you the Learmonth versus Daylesford at Learmonth. Our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm.
Have a great weekend.
