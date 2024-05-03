The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL R4 previews: in-form Bungaree recruit hamstrung, more Bulldog injuries

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 3 2024 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon midfielder Jarryn Graham is among some important inclusions for the Eagles' clash with Carngham-Linton, Picture by Adam Trafford.
Gordon midfielder Jarryn Graham is among some important inclusions for the Eagles' clash with Carngham-Linton, Picture by Adam Trafford.

GORDON V CARNGHAM-LINTON

at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.