CHFL R4 previews: in-form Bungaree recruit hamstrung, more Bulldog injuries

at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15, 2023 - Eagles 18.16 (124) d Saints 9.12 (66)
Gordon: 4th (2 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton: 5th (2 wins, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Saints
Carngham-Linton has had more than its share of big games over the past year in the Central Highlands Football League.
Almost every outing fell into this category last season as the Saints worked their way from the depths of despair to play finals.
The question for the Saints coming into this year was could they keep the momentum going - even build on it.
There is still a long way to go, but Carngham-Linton has already done enough in the past few weeks to suggest the answer is yes, at least to the first part of the question.
The Saints have the chance to build on it in a big way against Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
Get a win over the Eagles and the Saints will be well and truly on the way.
It is still not possible to get a full assessment of Gordon.
The Eagles have had to work hard to get over Dunnstown and Springbank in their only two games and nothing less would have been expected against the likes of the Towners and Tigers.
As new Gordon coach Brenton Payne has indicated they have found a way - doing it despite missing quite a few first-choice players.
The Eagles remain down on full strength with Luke Gunnell (ankle), Ben Schiltz (unavailable) and Jordan Camplit (managed) out this week.
Mark Gunnell, Jarryd Graham and Bailey Veale return, but the likes of Adam Toohey, Harry Biggs and Billy Griffiths remain on the sidelines.
Carngham-Linton took a lot out of its win over Dunnstown last round after being on the end of a hiding by the Towners last season.
The Saints are looking to do the same again, having been thumped by almost 10 goals by the Eagles last year.
They can as long as their guns fire - the O'Brien boys, the Ravens, Tyson Scoble, Josh Pound, Tom Clark, Austin McPherson, Matt Knight and Wayne Bruty. There can be no passengers.
CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Bailey Veale, Jarryd Graham, Mark Gunnell
Out: Sam Griffiths, Luke Gunnell, Ben Schiltz
CARNGHAM-LINTON
No change
PLAYERS TO WATCH
GORDON
Elijah Muir: under-18 graduate this year who made his senior debut in round one. Has impressed and a glimpse at the future for the Eagles.
Brendan Sutcliffe: a veteran who would have provided no surprise if he had retired after back-to-back flags. Right now he's the number one tall in attack and firing.
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Tyson Scoble: will the youngster be the one to lead the saint's to a top four finish? He just might be.
Nick O'Brien: looking forward to the match-up Gordon has for the inspired leader.
at Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 11, 2023 - Towners 5.11 (41) d Wickers 5.5 (35)
Dunnstown: 11th (1 wins, 2 losses)
Creswick: 15th (1 win, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Towners
This is a must win for Dunnstown.
It has not been the easiest of starts for the Towners, with losses to Gordon and Carngham-Linton not the end of the world.
However, if they want to firstly keep up with the pack and then get in front of it games of this nature are not negotiable - especially when Bungaree, Daylesford and Buninyong follow.
Creswick have already shown they will be no push over and will be feeling confident after downing Rokewood-Corindhap.
The Wickers pushed Dunnstown last season and feel they match up well on an even line-up that the Towners have.
Dunnstown will certainly miss Brad Whittaker (calf) and Austin Murphy (hamstring), as well as Nicholas Byrne (unavailable), who was their leading goalkicker last round.
This will mean they will need more from the likes of Tom Wardell and the returning Flynn Stevenson in front of goal, where they suddenly look a little vulnerable.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Damon Simpkin, Jordan Britt, Flynn Stevenson
Out: Nicholas Byrne, Brad Whittaker, Austin Murphy
CRESWICK
No change
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DUNNSTOWN
Will Henderson: the Towners need some spark. This is just the game to let him loose.
Flynn Stevenson: he's back and he has the ability to provide a difference in an even line-up.
CRESWICK
Marcus Hottes: is giving the Wickers exactly what they want - footy smarts around the ball.
Pat Taranto: he produced his best against the best last season. Here's that opportunity again.
at Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 1, 2023 - Demons 9.9 (63) d Grasshoppers 6.15 (51)
Rokewood-Corindhap: 10th (1 wins, 2 losses)
Bungaree: 1st (3 wins, 0 losses)
SELECTION: Demons
Bungaree has suffered the setback of losing in-form recruit Mitch Comben after he strained a hamstring at training on Thursday night.
Comben has been impressive, leading The Courier CHFL player of the year award.
This is in addition to forward John Butler being out with a hamstring issue as well.
Fortunately the Demons get back Ben Dodd as well as recalling Simon Butler and debuting newcomer Sam Mewett.
Bungaree should still have the Grasshoppers' measure, given they have lost Caius Barrenger (ACL) and Matt Aikman (broken finger), as well as having marquee recruit Mack Rivett and defender Joel Bragagnolo unavailable.
They have named Zac Priddle, Rupert Armstrong and Sam Carr to return from injury, while Will Hamer and Charlie Long are available.
Rokewood-Corindhap simply does not look to have the depth to seriously trouble a red-hot Bungaree.
CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Will Hamer, Charlie Long, Zac Priddle, Rupert Armstrong, Sam Carr
Out: Matt Aikman, Caius Barrenger, Mack Rivett, Joel Bragagnolo, Cam Plier
BUNGAREE
In: Ben Dodd, Simon Butler, Sam Mewett (new - Pyramid Hill)
Out: Nick Spratling, John Butler, Mitch Comben
PLAYERS TO WATCH
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Michael Lockyer: he has been steady, but the Grasshoppers need something special from him on-ball and in attack.
Tom Lamb: more than ever he needs a big game in defence - perhaps on James Lukich.
BUNGAREE
Dalton Murphy: is there a more versatile and consistent performer for the Demons?
Ben Dodd: a valuable player back in the line-up.
at Learmonth, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2023 - Lakies 13.18 (96) d Bulldogs 8.7 (55)
Learmonth: 6th (2 wins, 1 loss)
Daylesford: 2nd (3 wins, 0 losses)
SELECTION: Bulldogs
Daylesford has already had a dream start to the season.
An unbeaten run across three rounds has been enormous.
That is already more wins than the Bulldogs managed last year and the first time since the abbreviated 2021 season that they have won consecutive games.
It is nothing more than a start though.
Daylesford's clash with Learmonth at Learmonth is potentially as tough as it has had so far - especially with Matt Borzillo (hamstring), Toby Maher (quad) and key defender Lee Johnston (calf) joining the injury list.
That is saying a lot considering they have had to overcome arch-rival and perennial powerhouse Hepburn, but there is much on the line for the Lakies.
Learmonth is among the middle-ranked teams chasing a finals berth and eager not to drop another game to slip to a 2-2 record
Win and the draw opens up for the Lakies.
For Learmonth coach Jake Dunne, it is all about executing the team plan which has been drummed into it.
Do this and they will be in with a chance.
For Daylesford, it still carries an element of surprise in each game with so many new faces resulting in a whole new approach.
So for the likes of Learmonth, there is an element of wait and see what it is up against and being ready to make adjustments on the run.
CHANGES INCLUDE
LEARMONTH
IN: Olly Ross, Sam McCrum
Out: Cooper Andrews, Todd Curran
DAYLESFORD
In: Adam Leonard, Luke Said, Riley White
Out: Matt Borzillo, Lee Johnston, Toby Maher
PLAYERS TO WATCH
LEARMONTH
Will Green: he's a match-winner and it's time to turn it on in an important game.
James Crilly: he's carrying a big weight as the number one ruckman and another big test awaits against Ben Jones.
DAYLESFORD
The Bulldogs' recruits have been impressive so there's a wide spread of new faces for every opposition to be wary of - Chris Molivas, Matt Dean, Trent Lee, Alex Boyse and so on.
at Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2023- Bombers 10.14 (74) d Blues 5.8 (44)
Ballan: 15th (1 wins, 2 losses)
Buninyong: 7th (1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Bombers
It has already been a massive week for Ballan after securing Richmond great Trent Cotchin for a one-off appearance against Newlyn in round eight.
What the Blues would like before then a few more wins to build some further momentum.
They catch Buninyong still well below full strength.
This makes the Bombers vulnerable against Ballan, which has promoted some youngsters.
However, Buninyong should still be too strong.
There is still plenty of class with Joel Ottavi the stand-out with Aiden Domic and Jarrod Rodgers.
Ballan might not be too far away, but at this stage of their development under new coach Harley Bongart it will still be too far.
Former Darley player Dylan Cooper debuts for the Blues.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
In: Dylan Cooper (debut), Jack Bidwell, Alistair Hine
Out: Daniel Nielson, Zane Colley, Jack Jarvis
BUNINYONG
In: Aaron Hart, Lochie Stewart,
Out: Jack Coffey, Jacob Coxall
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BALLAN
Blake Colley: has quickly settled in a leadership role.
Daniel Velden: the veteran is not going to do the spectacular, but his experience and honesty is invaluable.
BUNINYONG
Nick Shell: he's the Bombers' "Mr Versatile" who can bob up anywhere.
Aiden Domic: the Bombers need him to take a game by the scruff of the neck.
at Hepburn, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 5, 2023 - Burras 20.16 (196) d Roos 9.5 (59)
Hepburn: 12th (1 wins, 2 losses)
Waubra: 14th (1 win, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Burras
There is really no such thing as a free throw at the stumps in football.
Waubra feels it has one though after getting a win over Beaufort.
The Roos will certainly feel better about themselves.
Unfortunately they are still struggling to get a settled line-up with big changes every week.
This week Queensland-based duo Jackson Kinna and Ben Wilson are among the missing.
Free hit or not, it is going to be a tough day against Hepburn.
The Burras have lost Joe Clark (calf) and Zac Kupsch (soreness), but this will not hold them back.
They also will be feeling so much better after getting their first win.
That is the trigger coach Mitch Banner and Shane Fisher were looking for and expect to see Hepburn on the charge.
CHANGES INCLUDE
HEPBURN
In: Quade Butt, Bryce Coffey
Out: Zac Kupsch, Joe Clarke
WAUBRA
In: Giovanni Ross, Harrison Bond, Jason Parker (new - North Ballarat), Rory Wakefield, Lachlan McLeod, Alex Clark
Out: Nic Benson, Ryan Gavin, Jackson Kinna, Alex Marro, Brayden Morshead, Ben Wilson
PLAYERS TO WATCH
HEPBURN
Izaac Grant: how can you not watch him as he takes the baton from Andy McKay as the live wire forward.
The McKay Clan: seemingly ageless and as full of run as ever.
WAUBRA
Tom Ford: never easy in a struggling team, but he still finds plenty of the football.
Darcy Jenkins: is having to play a teaching role, which is never easy.
at Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2023 - Emus 11.9 (75) d Crows 5.9 (59)
Beaufort: 17th (0 wins, 3 losses)
Skipton: 9th (1 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Emus
This is one of numerous close rivalries in the competition - providing that little bit of extra incentive to perform well.
Beaufort will need more than that though.
The Crows continue to work with youth, with Jude Connor from last year's under-18 list among inclusions.
This is the course they must stick to.
In contrast, they face an experienced Skipton.
The Emus have some big outs, with ruckman Pat Graham a notable absentee (finger) alongside Daniel Kilpatrick (broken arm) and Josh Webster (hamstring).
These losses should not cause too many issues this round, but it could be a different story in the weeks ahead.
Skipton has some handy replacements with forward Jethro Kirby forcing his way back into the side, Andrew Piston returning and recruit Will Beever making his senior debut.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
In: Lachlan Van der Linden, Jude Connor, Alex Gerrard
Out: Tom Head, Kyle Johannesen, Hayden Slater
SKIPTON
In: Jethro Kirby, Will Beever (new - Lismore-Derrinallum), Andrew Pitson
Out: Daniel Kilpatrick, Pat Graham, Josh Webster
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BEAUFORT
Daniel Jones: he is going to be the Crows main avenue to goal. There's no other real options despite what he would offer further up the field.
Levi Cox: always gives his all - week-in, week-out.
SKIPTON
Rhys Monument: playing second fiddle instead of being the main target should make him even more dangerous up forward.
at Newlyn, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: Cats 12.9 (81) d Magpies 8.10 (58)
Newlyn: 3rd (2 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses)
Clunes: 8th (1 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Cats
Newlyn is favourite to keep its unbeaten run going.
The Cats are one of four teams yet to drop a game and rapt with the way some big name recruits have settled in.
Clunes is always a threat.
The Magpies are a side which refuses to go away no matter who they are playing.
Getting over the line with the premiership points is another issue and too often Clunes walk away with an honourable loss.
Can it reverse the trend here? Probably not.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo has the Cats going too well for that.
CHANGES INCLUDE
NEWLYN
No change
CLUNES
In: Callum Newton
Out: Ryan Thompson
PLAYERS TO WATCH
NEWLYN
Mitch McGrath: has already shown how dangerous it can be up forward and will only get better.
Tom Carey: the Cats are enjoying having the big man back.
CLUNES
Jakob Robertson: the small onballer has flown out of the blocks this season and looks like being in for a big year.
Matthew Kasparian: if Clunes is to go places he has to lead the way.
