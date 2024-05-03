The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

See footage of the damage to a Wendouree home after Lambo crash

AF
Alison Foletta
By Alex Ford, and Alison Foletta
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lamborghini into house in Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Lamborghini into house in Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Update, 3pm:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.