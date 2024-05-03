See footage of the damage to a Wendouree home after Lambo crash

Update, 3pm:
Ballarat police labelled Friday morning's crash as "absolute stupidity".
The 29-year-old driver was interviewed at the scene and is expected to be charged on summons with driving offences, including improper use of a motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, and refusing an oral fluid test.
Police said the Lamborghini, understood to be a Gallardo, tried to go through the roundabout at Gillies Street and Ring Road but the driver lost control, crashing through the garage of a private address, "causing major structural damage".
"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and places all road users at risk of serious injury and death," police said.
Update, 1.10pm:
It is believed the house was vacant, and is owned by the takeaway shop owners.
Police were investigating the scene and were unable to comment on the circumstances of the crash.
Witnesses said they heard the crash which sounded like a "shipping container falling", one witness said.
A young man driving the sports car was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Earlier:
Emergency crews are investigating after a Lamborghini sports car drove through a brick wall into a garage in Wendouree.
Crews were called about 11.30am to the corner of Ring Road and Learmonth Road, to find the white vehicle sitting in a pile of rubble.
There were skidmarks in the grass between the road and the building, with a broken signpost and destroyed metal shed also visible.
Police are speaking with witnesses while firefighters clear the scene and investigators check out the garage.
It's not known if anyone was hurt in the crash - Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
