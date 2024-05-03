We are travelling caravaners and always check the Information from the Tourist Centre.
A town as big as Ballarat is not catering for caravans, and the information centre needs to be more easily accessible and not stuck in the middle of town.
Even though the Town Hall is a beautiful building, it just isn't viable for vans.
I would like to see/or hear what other people may suggest.
My thoughts are the corner of Creswick Road and Howitt Street, or our beautiful lake where parking is much better.
A cafe that doesn't close at 2.30pm would also be a bonus.
Jennifer Shepherd, Ballarat.
May 3 is International Wild Koala Day.
Koalas are one of Australia's endearing icons, but many people don't realise how increasingly endangered they are.
Another koala fact: please don't call them bears. Koalas are a one of Australia's mammal marsupials, but are so special they have their own family name: Phascolarctidae.
There's a song written about koalas not being bears: it will help you remember.
Take time on Koala Day to look up what you can do to help, from growing the browse koalas in care need, to donating, to being active in saving koala country for them.
Let's work together to ensure they're off the endangered list by May 3, 2034.
Bernadette Cheesman, Wendouree
