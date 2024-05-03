Ballarat Horse Trials return to Victoria Park after last year's vandalism

The Ballarat International Horse Trials will return this weekend to Victoria Park, the first major equestrian event since vandalism occurred in October last year.
Nine jumps were burnt down across the park, leaving members of the equestrian community shocked and confused.
President and events director of Friends of Ballarat Eventing Association (FOBEA), Judy Craugh, said it took significant time for FOBEA and the Ballarat Pony Club to rebuild after the destruction.
"We've had support, the Pony Club and Friends of Ballarat have worked together to make it happen and to get it all up and running again," she said.
"I think it's just disappointing that it happened to start with, and then it is the time and the effort that it takes to rebuild."
Fortunately some of the jumps were insured, but the organisations also created a GoFundMe to help replace the jumps.
Craugh said it was heartwarming to see people across Victoria, particularly those in the eventing community, donate to their cause.
"We're really grateful that we've been able to get some funding from that area to rebuild," she said.
FOBEA holds horse trials and training opportunities in the equestrian precinct in Victoria Park, and created the Ballarat Horse Trials as a national event in 2007.
The trials now draws riders from across the globe to Ballarat to compete in various disciplines.
"We bring the highest standard of eventing to the local people here in Ballarat and surrounding areas," Craugh said.
Creating such a large-scale event required significant funding, and Craugh said they were fortunate to have local sponsors and a team of volunteers on their side.
"It does take a lot of work from a voluntary volunteer committee to put that all together," she said.
"We also are very lucky that Ballarat is an amazing place and they really do support each other."
Craugh said the event has historically occurred in unfavourable weather conditions, and encouraged people to get down and make the most of the sun this weekend.
"If anyone is out and about over the weekend and would like to come in and visit us and have a look at what we do, we would love to have you here," she said.
If you would like to get a taste of the action, Craugh said all are welcome to attend inside the arena where there will be food vans and a trade village, or you can park your car along Windsor Street and watch the horses go around.
