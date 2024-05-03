Breast cancer's 'Achilles' heel': FECRI makes massive research breakthrough

Researchers at Ballarat's own Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute say they have made a scientific breakthrough by identifying the "Achilles' heel" of an aggressive form of breast cancer.
The institute's breast cancer research team recently published their findings on a protein associated with triple-negative breast cancer in the Journal of Biomedical Science.
The team found the protein, known as "Pregnancy associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A)", is important in the development and progression of triple-negative breast cancer cells.
Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, accounting for 15 per cent of all breast cancer diagnoses.
By finding a link between PAPP-A protein, which increases in the body during pregnancy, and breast cancer, the scientists said they can potentially develop new and improved diagnostic and treatment options.
One of the paper's authors, FECRI post-doctoral research fellow Dr Arpita Poddar said the team was excited by the discovery, and immensely proud of their work.
"The PAPP-A protein plays a big part in the development of this cancer, initiation of this cancer and how this cancer spreads to other parts of the body," Dr Paddor said.
"This is a very critical find. Now that we have a comprehensive resource, the next step for us is to look at this protein and how it can be a very relevant biomarker that we can target to help the treatment of cancer.
"As with almost any research it all feels very relative. We know that unfortunately for the people who are diagnosed with this disease it can be such an intense journey.
"It is going to make the journey a little bit easier for people who have to go through this. The effort doesn't feel like effort. It feels like doing something that is going to have a positive impact on society."
FECRI honorary director, Professor George Kannourakis, said the research was "world leading", and the FECRI breast cancer team, led by Dr Aparna Jayachandran, had attracted international attention for their work.
"I think the importance of this is that this is a new Achilles' heel in triple negative breast cancer that we may be able to use to treat patients with difficult to treat cancers in the future.
"Anything that we can do to help treat women with aggressive breast cancer is important. I think that this is a major discovery in the area."
The professor said the research outcome was the result of generous support from the Ballarat community, which have contributed to FECRI through events such as the Cycle Classic (HYPERLINK).
"It is one of our major community fundraisers. The institute solely relies on community and philanthropic support so it just goes to show you that support in the community has paid dividends in that way by having this internationally recognised research."
