The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Have Your Say

Hospital ED presentations jump as GP fees become too much for some

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 6 2024 - 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cost of living pressures are seeing more people with less urgent illness and injuries attending Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department as they struggle to afford GP fees.
Cost of living pressures are seeing more people with less urgent illness and injuries attending Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department as they struggle to afford GP fees.

Cost of living pressures are believed to be behind an increase in the number of people presenting to Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department with minor illness and injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.