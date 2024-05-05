The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Raglan residents hire lawyer in battle to stop tree felling

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tree removal on Glut Road in Raglan. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tree removal on Glut Road in Raglan. Picture by Adam Trafford

A group of residents concerned with the Pyrenees Shire's approach to tree clearing in the wake of recent bushfires have obtained legal representation and are hinting at VCAT action should the clearing continue as is.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.