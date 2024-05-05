'Don't miss a gig unless you're dead': L-plate musician crashes into pole

A musician who took the mantra of " don't miss a gig" to the extreme has pleaded guilty after he crashed his car into an electrical pole outside Daylesford.
Max Brogan, 31, was driving solo on a road outside Daylesford on January 1, 2024, despite being a learner driver.
About 8.15am he failed to negotiate a slight right-hand bend, flew off the road, and collided with a Powercor electrical pole.
When police arrived Brogan had fled the "substantial" crash, which had caused major damage to the car and VicRoads signage.
The accident was eventually traced back to the 31-year-old via the car's registration, which was in his mother's name.
When interviewed by Boronia police, Brogan told them he hadn't been driving at the time of the collision, and it was instead an unknow person called "Wuzza" [sic].
In the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 2, 2024, Brogan's lawyer said their client lived with his parents in Boronia and was studying to work in the music industry.
They also said the 31-year-old had mental health conditions including ADHD, autism and anxiety, and had suffered from addiction issues in the past but was now sober.
On the day of the accident, Brogan's lawyer said their client was scared his career would be "ruined" if he didn't make the Daylesford gig.
They said Brogan and his family had suffered financially since the crash, as the destroyed car was uninsured at the time.
When asked to explain himself by Magistrate Michelle Hodgson, Brogan said he had been booked to play the gig but didn't have a way of getting there.
I realised I've done wrong, but I've been told 'don't miss a gig unless you're dead or in jail.- Max Brogan
"I realised I've done wrong, but I've been told 'don't miss a gig unless you're dead or in jail,'" he said.
Ms Hodgson said Brogan was facing serious consequences as it was his third time before the court for unlicenced driving.
When determining Brogan's sentence, she said she would take his early guilty plea, prospects of rehabilitation and financial position into account.
"Mr Brogan, you're not a kid, you're 31-years of age, you're not a young offender, you've been afforded a number of opportunities," she said.
"It's a very serious matter, you're going to need your licence, you can be jailed for unlicenced driving."
Brogan was convicted and fined $850 for the crash.
