Traffic clears after freeway crash

Traffic banked up for almost an hour, bringing busy Melbourne-bound footy traffic to a halt after a crash near Gordon.
The two-car crash occurred about 4.12pm on Friday, May 3, on an on-ramp onto the Western Freeway.
It is understood the crash was between two cars, with fire crews called to respond to a car fire.
Traffic is banked due to a lane closure, from Gordon to Moorabool West Road.
At least five emergency service vehicles headed to the scene in response, including ambulance.
IN THE NEWS
