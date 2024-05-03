BFNL A-GRADE | Lakers' winning streak to be challenged by North Ballarat

Lake Wendouree's A-Grade netballers will be put to the test this weekend in their game against North Ballarat when they clash at Mars Stadium.
The Lakers had a successful season last year, but were knocked out in the semi-finals by Darley.
This season, the players have developed a great momentum and remain undefeated after the first three rounds with wins against Sebastopol, Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat.
Lakers coach Courtney McLean said the players are prepared to put up a fight.
"We're excited and feel prepared to face North," she said.
"We've had a really strong preseason, building our connections and that's shown within the first three rounds."
The Lakers are currently resting at second position on the ladder, where North Ballarat are fourth after their narrow loss to Darley in round two, but got back into winning form last week against Melton.
"Ladder position doesn't impact how we prepare, we respect all of our opposition equally," McLean said.
Lake Wendouree welcomed back the highly experienced Kate Drew to their defensive team this week, which will provide a great match-up against North Ballarat's attack.
"We are aware and ready for each team's structures and key combinations, but our focus is us," she said.
"Our key message is to adhere to our process and trademark and that's how we measure our success."
In other games this weekend, Bacchus Marsh will face a tough opposition at home against Sunbury, who are currently third on the ladder.
Sunbury have won two from two this season, and should be well-rested, coming off the bye last weekend.
Ballarat will play Darley at Alfredton, which looks to be a difficult contest for the swans, who are ninth in the competition.
It seems that Darley are still the team to beat, and have carried their success from last year into this season, winning three-from-three and retaining the top position on the ladder.
Seventh and fifth on the ladder will compete against each other when East Point take on Melton South.
Melton South had a confident start with two wins under their belt this season, but East Point are still yet to get their first victory, after a draw in last week's game against Sebastopol.
Redan meets Sebastopol at City Oval, which is looking to be a close contest. Both teams have had one win for the season, and are sitting close to each other on the ladder with the Lions at sixth and Kookaburras at eighth.
Bacchus Marsh v Sunbury
Ballarat v Darley
East Point v Melton South
North Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Sebastapol
