The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Demand soars at Soup Bus sites as cost of living bites

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 6 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Schepis in the Soup Bus pantry in 2023 when times were also tight.
Craig Schepis in the Soup Bus pantry in 2023 when times were also tight.

Skyrocketing demand for meals and groceries from Soup Bus is leaving the volunteer organisation struggling to keep up as cost of living pressures bite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.