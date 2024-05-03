The story of John Alloo, Ballarat's first restaurateur

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
In our top weekend read, Gwen Liu uncovers the story of Johnny Alloo.
We know the name from the popular Drummond Street cafe, but did you know he was Ballarat's first restaurateur?
He arrived in Australia ahead of the goldrush and how he came to be known as "Johnny Alloo of Ballarat Notoriety" is a fascinating story.
Meanwhile, police have labelled a crash in Wendouree on Friday as "absolute stupidity", after a man drove a Lamborghini into a Wendouree home.
Alex Ford and Alison Foletta bring you the full story and video of the massive damage, with the man expected to be charged on summons with driving offences.
In sport, David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon bring you Footy Frenzy, their weekly video preview into the games ahead this weekend for the Central Highlands Football League and the Ballarat Football League.
In national news, property reporter Jemimah Clegg from the View team shares why the cost to build a home isn't coming down soon. She examines why it's cheaper to buy a home right now than build a new one.
If you're in the market for a property in Ballarat, check out this week's View Property edition.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for your support for the local news you trust. Make sure you've downloaded our app for the latest breaking news alerts, available here.
Thanks for reading,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.