Some good news: A beloved cat's return

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
In our top story to kick off the week with some good news, Alison Foletta reports on Mollie the miracle cat.
Mollie walked out the front door in Miners Rest four years ago, and was found safe and well by the council - her owner says she's since bought her a new collar.
Meanwhile, Alex Dalziel brings us a story about the ongoing battle to save trees after bushfires swept through Raglan in February.
Residents have hired lawyers, but the council's hit back, saying they have a responsibility to make the area safe.
And in sport, David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon bring you all the action as they saw it from round three in the Central Highlands and Ballarat Football Leagues at the weekend.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for your support for the local news you trust.
