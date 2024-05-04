How your local news has evolved in Ballarat

Dear subscribers,
This week I was officially appointed managing editor of The Courier.
It's an enormous privilege to lead the team of talented journalists and photographers and to be the second female editor in The Courier's history, which dates back to 1867.
Two weeks ago, I clocked up 18 years with ACM, the company that owns The Courier. When I began my career in 2006, Angela Carey had just been appointed the first female editor, an important feat at a time when traditionally, print media had been dominated by male editors.
Fast-forward to 2024 and five of ACM's largest regional newsrooms are led by women, with many more women in leadership positions across ACM's 100+ newsrooms.
That speaks volumes about the way the industry has changed, but also for the way ACM supports women in leadership roles, allowing working mums to juggle our families and our careers.
Meanwhile, the way we produce news has also dramatically shifted.
Last year, we implemented new workflows across our business, which took the responsibility for print production off our newsrooms.
Now, our focus is on producing quality content for digital-first audiences - on our website, on our social platforms, our newsletters and app.
It's why you'll see stories on our digital platforms before they appear in the printed newspaper.
Our audiences are changing rapidly. We've seen huge growth on The Courier's TikTok account in recent months, where some of our audience prefer to get their news via social videos.
You may have also noticed we've recently updated our email newsletters, which are an important platform for us. Many subscribers rely on these newsletters as the main way to access The Courier.
Our journalists' skills are constantly evolving. Our newsrooms are frequently trained in the latest storytelling and multimedia techniques, as well as data gathering, legal knowledge and best-practice reporting guidelines around topics such as mental health and violence against women.
These skills help our newsroom report quickly and accurately, while bringing you the stories you want to read.
Ballarat is an rapidly growing and evolving regional city, with so much to offer. It is a great place to live and work and The Courier will continue to be a vital part of this city in the years ahead.
Thank you to our subscribers for your continued loyalty and to those who reach out with news tips and feedback.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Managing editor
