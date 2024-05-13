'It ate away at Mum': Shirley's life well lived, despite cold case mystery

Despite dealing with tragedy and a personal health battle, Shirley Macey lived life to the fullest.
Ms Macey was the mother of Belinda Williams, who was murdered in Ballarat 25 years ago. She died on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from a melanoma-related illness aged 87.
Despite the challenges thrown at her, she is being remembered as living "an interesting life".
Born in Devonport, New Zealand in 1936, Ms Macey spent her childhood growing up around the naval base nearby, where her dad worked in the New Zealand Navy. Her parents died when she was young, and she was moved to the Hawke's Bay area to work as a dressmaker.
She travelled to Australia in 1956 with some friends to go to the Melbourne Olympics and met her husband. They got married and settled in Sydney.
The marriage eventually ended up breaking down in the mid '60s, and Ms Macey brought her children to Ballarat.
Ms Macey's son Bruce Williams said Ballarat was a place his mum wanted to come to.
"One of the main reasons, and one of the big things that she talked about, was Ballarat was a great place to bring kids to and raise them when you didn't have any money," he said.
"She was a single parent back then so Ballarat offered lots of opportunities to keep kids occupied and bring them up in a nice place."
She worked in cafes, pubs and restaurants and did a lot of home duties as well. But one of the most most significant and important things in her life was spending time as a volunteer at Sovereign Hill.
"She spent pretty much the last 25 years of her life as a volunteer at Sovereign Hill," Mr Williams said.
"She was an integral part of FOSH (Friends of Sovereign Hill).
"(It) was an important part of her life ... she basically did that up until probably only eighteen months ago, when she became too unwell to be able to go there on a regular basis ... it was an important part of her social life as well with lots of friends developed.
" ... It's a big part of the Ballarat story, so she was very proud to be part of all of that."
Her life was not without its challenges, however. For the past two decades she has been trying to find out by who and how her daughter, Belinda Williams, was murdered.
Belinda was 36-years-old, and a mother herself, and was last seen alive on the night of Friday, June 25, 1999, after she entertained two girlfriends at her newly rented Buninyong home. She put her daughter to bed, but when her daughter woke up the next day, Belinda was gone.
Her body was was discovered by bushwalkers on Mount Buninyong on July 6, some seven kilometres from her home.
To this day, the person or people believed to be responsible have not been found.
"Unfortunately, Belinda's murder really defined the last third of my mother's life," Mr Williams, Belinda's brother, said.
"It devastated her as it did the rest of the family - losing her daughter in that fashion.
"The fact that Belinda's murderer has never been held to account ... it ate away at Mum; it certainly damaged her in a lot of ways.
"She was very sad that she was probably going to pass away before anyone was going to be held to account for it. That was sad for her and sad for us."
Ms Macey was also a socially active person.
"Mum was quite active politically, she was very socially aware and active from the point of view of the political landscape," Mr Williams said.
He said his mum loved getting out and about, catching up with people, and visiting op shops was another big thing.
Mr Williams said she was was very proud of her children and grandchildren, too.
"All of her children all turned out to be good people and good citizens and our grandchildren are all lovely people as well," he said.
Her final weeks were spent with those she loved, which Bruce said the family was very grateful for.
"We were all lucky that we spent that last month with mum. Further afield, family came to visit her and spend time with her, which was lovely," he said.
Mr Williams was also full of praise for the staff at the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and Gandarra Palliative Care unit.
"She did have an interesting life," he said.
Ms Macey was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 7, and in a touching gesture from Sovereign Hill her wake was held at the Charlie Napier Hotel.
