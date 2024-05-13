The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Obituary

'It ate away at Mum': Shirley's life well lived, despite cold case mystery

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
May 13 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley Macey in 2017 holding a picture of her daughter Belinda Willians. Picture by Dylan Burns
Shirley Macey in 2017 holding a picture of her daughter Belinda Willians. Picture by Dylan Burns

Despite dealing with tragedy and a personal health battle, Shirley Macey lived life to the fullest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.