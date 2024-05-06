'A vivid and gravely impressive scene': Marking a deadly fire 80 years on

A headline screams 'Ballarat surrounded by destructive fires on all sides', as Victoria swelters through a heatwave and bushfires tear through the region.
It's January 1944, and residents are desperately fighting to defend their farms as the largest bushfire since 1939's Black Friday burns down houses, kills dozens, and leads to the formation of the Country Fire Authority.
In Mannibadar, near Linton, three men ran out to help defend their paddocks and never came home, The Courier reported on January 15, 1944.
Young Ron Ellis, 26 and newly married, and Harold Jolly, 23 and engaged, had returned to their family farms after joining up with the army.
Mr Ellis had made it to Western Australia, to help repel any Japanese invasion, but went home to Victoria after an urgent appeal for farm workers.
He died in hospital after being "shockingly burnt".
The Courier reported Mr Jolly was found dead "40 yards from his truck, which he was apparently endeavouring to reach when overtaken by the flames".
"His boots were all that remained on the body .... his dog was later found alive in the vehicle."
Jack Moore, aged 41, was also out fighting fires that day, but later died in hospital - his brother Ken survived after finding all three men.
Nine people were recorded dead on January 15, The Courier wrote - the death toll eventually reached 51 across the state that summer, and 11 just in the Ballarat region.
The Courier reported the wind reached a "tremendous velocity", and "(t)housands of men who were engaged in fighting the outbreaks were faced with a heavy task".
Skipton and Linton almost burned to the ground, after facing "the most disastrous fires in their history", but the damage was widespread - "from Corindhap to Winchelsea; Millbrook, Brown Hill, and Daylesford".
A wind change sent the fire south from Linton almost to Lismore, but then changed back, bringing the front to within two miles of the township overnight.
The fires were "300 yards" from the Skipton hospital, causing mass evacuations.
In Ballarat, the zoo - then based at the Botanic Gardens - was also on fire, and "birds and animals were saved from being burned to death" after a beer bottle reflected sunlight, while two homes were surrounded by flames in Brown Hill.
There were "hundreds" of volunteers outside the Ballarat City fire station on Raglan Street, taking up the call from 3BA "and the incessant tolling of the fire bell", creating a "vivid and gravely impressive scene".
But it was Mannibadar, a tiny soldier-settler community founded in 1921, that was almost wiped off the map by the "monster fire", as one account by Skipton historian Claude Notman tells it.
The front swung around about 3pm while farmers were digging a firebreak near Mr Jolly's property, Ken Moore told him.
"'It became pitch black with dense smoke and hot cinders blinding us with intense heat'," he wrote of Mr Moore's account.
"'I (Ken) covered myself as best I could and ran through the flames, my face, arms and hands were badly burnt - I then headed back to the truck and found my brother Jack'.
"The blaze swept on to Rokewood, the wind turning south-east by evening, when the fire was controlled. A light shower of rain put the fire out."
Eighty years later, and Mr Ellis' nephew Graeme is determined to make sure the day is never forgotten.
He's part of a community history group aiming to install a plaque on the Mannibadar Soldier's Memorial Hall commemorating the three deaths.
"My 97-year-old aunt can remember the day vividly, it was something that was carried through our family - we were affected in a big way," he said.
"Our numbers in the area are declining, it's happening everywhere, so it's important we document (the event).
"I think that we have to remember our history, and Mannibadar's only a small farming community."
About 10 years ago, he said, Landcare volunteers planted a stand of trees to remember the fire and its victims, but the plaque, supported by Golden Plains Shire, will make sure there's something more permanent "before it disappears completely".
On May 19, a special ceremony will be held with relatives of the dead men to reveal the plaque.
The massive fires had an ongoing legacy in Victoria - 1945, just a year later, the Country Fire Authority was formed.
"That day, there were a lot of fires in the area, it covered a huge area, and there were previous fires through the early 1900s as well, and there was no protection whatsoever," Mr Ellis said.
"The positive out of this is the CFA was formed, and there's a legacy we all know and respect very much indeed."
That's a sentiment shared by the historian Mr Notman as well.
"The only good thing that came out of that disasterous (sic) day was the birth of the Country Fire Authority," he wrote.
