The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Property

How tax reforms could affect Ballarat commercial sales

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property sits on three lots, with a total land area of 1565 square metres. Picture supplied.
The property sits on three lots, with a total land area of 1565 square metres. Picture supplied.

A Ballarat landmark valued in the millions of dollars is on sale, as reforms to commercial and industrial property taxes loom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.