The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged Lamborghini crash driver arrested over Stawell death

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 6 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services check the crashed Lamborghini in Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy
Emergency services check the crashed Lamborghini in Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy

A man who allegedly crashed a rented Lamborghini Gallardo through a brick garage in Wendouree last week has been charged with killing a motorsport spectator in Stawell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.