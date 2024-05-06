Alleged Lamborghini crash driver arrested over Stawell death

A man who allegedly crashed a rented Lamborghini Gallardo through a brick garage in Wendouree last week has been charged with killing a motorsport spectator in Stawell.
The man, a 28-year-old "of no fixed address", according to police, has been charged by the Major Collision Investigation Unit after an incident on November 4.
Police alleged a car struck an 18-year-old spectator at the event, who died at the scene.
The 28-year-old driver was arrested Monday morning, May 6, and charged with dangerous driving causing death, reckless conduct endearing life and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
The man will also face charges relating to the Lamborghini crash, including reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, and failing an oral fluid test.
Police alleged he lost control of the vehicle at the Ring Road roundabout on Learmonth Road, causing "major structural damage".
He will appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 7.
