Woman lucky to escape after rolling car near Creswick

A woman was lucky to walk away from a crash just outside Creswick which left her car on its side in the bush.
Emergency crews were called out to Bald Hills Road about 1.30pm on May 6, to find the woman still in the car on the side of the road.
It's understood she may have lost control in some gravel, police at the scene said.
Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
The crash follows a rough week on Ballarat's roads - on Saturday, a man was taken to hospital after running into a parked truck under the Western Freeway overpass in Brown Hill, while on Friday, a driver allegedly crashed into a brick garage in Wendouree after losing control of a Lamborghini.
