The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man allegedly rapes ex-partner two days after intervention order served

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 6 2024 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A court has heard of a man's history of breaching intervention orders in the lead up to an alleged 2023 rape in Ballarat North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.