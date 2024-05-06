State budget day: what will Ballarat get?

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
It's state budget day in politics and Ballarat has a number of projects on the wish list.
As the first state budget for premier Jacinta Allan, it will be her opportunity to stamp her mark on the areas she believes are the key priorities for Victoria.
Our readers will be watching to see what initiatives are put forward to tackle issues including the rising cost of living. Roads and housing have also been flagged as key priorities by our readers, with the Dyson Drive duplication one of the key projects we're waiting for.
At a regional level, our state reporter Ben Silvester has done a broader analysis of where we need the funding most, looking at roads, healthcare, housing, childcare and gendered violence.
Ben will join The Courier's politics reporter Nieve Walton from the state budget lock-up in Melbourne today where they will dig into the numbers and bring you the latest on what's in it for Ballarat.
Meanwhile, reporter Michelle Smith reveals the increasing demand from meals and groceries from Soup Bus is leaving the volunteer service struggling to keep up, as cost of living really hits Ballarat.
In her story, she reports that the Soup Bus' Wendouree facility is serving around 70 people each Tuesday and Thursday night, in addition to their mobile bus site in the CBD.
And in sport, Greg Gliddon reports on Ballarat sprinter Cooper Sherman and his Aussie team mates missing out on a Paris Olympic berth after finishing sixth in their Olympic qualifying race.
