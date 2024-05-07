Bullets spilling out of his pocket: Man allegedly found with sawn-off in car

A man with ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs was allegedly found driving in Alfredton with a sawn-off rifle in the centre console and ammunition spilling out of his jacket pocket.
Leigh Allen, 32, fronted Ballarat Magistrates' Court May 6 to apply for bail, following his early morning arrest on Sunday, May 5.
Police alleged Allen was pulled over in an Audi A4 on Gillies Road at about 5.45am on Sunday, and found to illegally be in possession of weapons and ammunition.
Allen was subject to a firearms prohibition order, the court heard, due to an earlier association with outlaw motorcycle gangs.
A sawn-off .22 rifle was allegedly found tucked between the driver's seat and the centre console, with the serial number removed.
Police searched Allen's body, and said they found $4900 in cash in his front pants pocket.
Inside of a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, police allegedly found the keys to three different cars, ammunition, an extendable baton and small digital scales.
Police also allegedly found more bullets in the front pockets of a jacket found in Allen's car.
At Monday's bail hearing, Allen's lawyer said his client's associations with outlaw motorcycle gangs was "long ago", and were no longer relevant.
However, Allen, who was placed on a firearms prohibition order in 2021, and will still be on the order until 2031.
The lawyer told the court Allen had withdrawal receipts for the cash he was holding on the morning of his arrest - which could be traced to legitimate dealings.
The court also heard of how Allen would have stable accommodation if granted bail, and had been working at his own lawn mowing company prior to his arrest.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said there was "more to this offending than meets the eye".
"Quarter to six on a Sunday morning... in it is a sawn-off rifle within easy reach for the driver, with ammunition located both on him, in his bag and in his blue shirt," the magistrate said.
"It tells me he has access to unlawful weapons in the community.
"And no submissions have been made as to why he is driving around at that time in the morning."
Magistrate Myktowycz refused bail, and said the risk of Allen getting his hands on more illegal weapons was too high.
The magistrate also said there was no physical evidence to confirm Allen had owned his own business, and that the proposed bail address was unsuitable.
