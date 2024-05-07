Police investigating fatal crash north of Ballarat

A person has died after a crash on the Sunraysia Highway Tuesday morning.
Police said it's believed a vehicle was travelling on the highway when it collided with a truck near Lamplough, north of Ballarat, about 8.15am.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The driver and the sole occupant of the truck was uninjured."
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers are investigating, and the exact circumstances are yet to be determined.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
