Nerrina property designed and dressed to impress

The first time selling agent Matt Wiltshire toured this house, he was immediately struck by its sense of homeliness.
"I was there for an a hour and a half the first time I went through and didn't want to to leave," he says, noting that the current owners fell in love within the first minute.
Blending contemporary design with stylish features, this home has an undeniable cosy ambiance that welcomes you in every room.
With an efficient heating system, optimal climate control features, landscaped gardens and proximity to nature, it provides an idyllic living space for those seeking tranquillity.
Generous living zones include an open plan living and dining area. The stylish kitchen is complete with quality appliances, a stone splashback and butler's pantry.
There is a seamless indoor/outdoor connection thanks to the large glass sliding doors, which open to the undercover alfresco and open decked area. A further sitting area with open fire caters for every entertaining scenario.
The main bedroom includes lush sheer curtains, a walk-in robe, and a gorgeous ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiling and an oversized shower. The further two bedrooms include built-in robes.
Further features of note include the durable and easy to maintain concrete slab flooring, a contemporary bathroom with separate toilet, a laundry with ample linen space, a nook to the open living, ample amounts of natural light beaming through the oversized windows, built-in library shelves, and a double lock-up garage with direct home access.
Surrounded by manicured landscaped gardens, outside provides an oasis to relax and unwind, with lovely views of Mt Buninyong and Mt Warrenheip.
Situated on a quiet road with minimal traffic, the home is a peaceful and private setting. Within a short drive to central Ballarat, the Western Freeway and adjacent to Chisholm Reserve with numerous walking tracks, outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the abundance of nature right at their doorstep.
With its impressive features, warm ambiance, and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, this home provides a lifestyle that is sophisticated and inviting.
Prepare to be captivated by the beauty and comfort of this exceptional residence. Whether you're relaxing indoors or exploring the nearby outdoor trails, this home truly provides the best of both worlds.
