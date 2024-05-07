The Courier
The Courier
Freeway drivers diverted to Geelong after Bacchus Marsh crash

Updated May 7 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 3:54pm
Backed-up traffic on the Western Freeway. File photo
Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Freeway have been closed from Ballan, with a detour sending drivers to Geelong.

