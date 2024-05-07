Freeway drivers diverted to Geelong after Bacchus Marsh crash

Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Freeway have been closed from Ballan, with a detour sending drivers to Geelong.
Emergency crews are cleaning up the scene of a truck rollover at Pentland Hills.
Crews were called out about 2pm - an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said two people were taken by road ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics attended the scene," they said in a statement.
According to the Department of Transport, the freeway will remain closed under the control of Victoria Police for some time.
"Motorists will be sent off the freeway at Ballan to take a length detour using Geelong-Ballan Road into Geelong, then Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Road or the Princes Freeway," a statement reads.
"For drivers leaving Ballarat, consider detouring wider using the Midland Highway to Geelong then the Princes Freeway to Melbourne."
