The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

'Blatantly unfair': Anger as non-government school students miss $400 bonus

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Education Ballarat chief executive Tom Sexton is among those calling for the extension of the state government's new $400 School Saving Bonus to students at Catholic and independent schools.
Catholic Education Ballarat chief executive Tom Sexton is among those calling for the extension of the state government's new $400 School Saving Bonus to students at Catholic and independent schools.

Families with children attending Catholic and independent schools are calling for the state government's $400 School Saving Bonus to be extended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.