Alleged Lamborghini crash driver denied bail

Court reporter Alex Dalziel brings us the latest on alleged Lamborghini crash driver Bryce Driden.
Driden, who has been charged with causing a death at the Stawell Race Track in 2023, was refused bail in the Ballarat Magistrates Court yesterday.
In the state budget, despite a number of major projects on the wish list for Ballarat, most of the spending will go towards the rising cost of existing projects.
State politics reporter Nieve Walton says the Keeping Ballarat Moving project, which will upgrade six intersections including the Dyson Drive roundabout, will now cost another $10 million, leading to a total cost of $70 million.
Meanwhile, ACM state reporter Ben Silvester gives a regional Victorian analysis, including why housing was surprisingly left out of the budget despite our housing crisis worsening.
On the health front, reporter Melanie Whelan reports on the city's rising cases of COVID-19 and influenza, with 14 COVID-positive patients in hospital as of Monday morning.
In sport, Greg Gliddon shares the stats behind the Sebas versus Redan game on the weekend. The Burra had 90 more disposals on the day and 25 more marks, but weren't able to get the job done where it mattered most on the scoreboard.
And from our national property team, Jen Melocco shares what those with a mortgage need to know after the Reserve Bank left rates on hold yesterday.
