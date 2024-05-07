The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Police investigate lewd acts in front of children in Ballarat

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated May 8 2024 - 7:49am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released CCTV of a ute thought to be involved in the incidents. Picture supplied
Police have released CCTV of a ute thought to be involved in the incidents. Picture supplied

Ballarat detectives are investigating several lewd acts in front of people in Wendouree and Ballarat, with students from Damascus College believed to be among the victims.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.