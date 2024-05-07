Police investigate lewd acts in front of children in Ballarat

Ballarat detectives are investigating several lewd acts in front of people in Wendouree and Ballarat, with students from Damascus College believed to be among the victims.
Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Unit detectives say the incidents, all involving a grey or silver ute, involved a man driving driving alongside pedestrians slowly and on five occasions he "exposed himself and performed a sexual act in the presence of the victims", according to a Victoria Police spokesperson.
"On four of the occasions sexual acts were committed in the presence of children aged between 10 and 14," the spokesperson said.
The incidents were reported on:
Police believe the driver was a middle-aged Caucasian man.
Detectives hope anyone who recognises the ute, believed to be a Mazda BT-50 with a freestyle cab, steel tray, silver bull bar and dark-coloured wheels to come forward with information.
Damascus College has notified families of two incidents reported to the school and is asking parents and carers to act if their child does not feel safe walking to and from school.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.