Funding 'down to the wire' for early help program, Cafs says

A key Ballarat service has had its funding extended at the eleventh hour, while it continues to hold its breath for a vital court counselling program to continue.
Children and Family Services for Central Highlands chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said Cafs welcomed a focus to early prevention in the 2024-25 state budget.
Ms Sturgess said the government needed to invest in the early intervention area to make real and lasting changes.
"Early intervention and prevention is where you get the best outcomes for families," she said.
Strong Families, Safe Children initiative is a $132.5 million line in the 2024-25 budget, which will fund programs around early intervention and family unification.
"We believe these are critical funds and a great investment and aligns with our strategic priorities is to get children reunified and keep them out of the care system," she said.
"We're really keen on getting in and helping families early and this will allow us to do that."
There was some concern about funds just six weeks out from the end of the financial year.
Ms Sturgess said the program would have ended on June 30, as it was lapsed funding.
"If they hadn't restored it, it would have been dead," she said.
"We were running down to the wire."
Early prevention and help is what makes change, Ms Sturgess said.
"We want to keep children out of statutory care system (child protection, removed from home), early help can help us do that," she said.
"It can connect parents with help to better cope. Cafs have a suite of services, it can put supports around families.
"It's safe and really effective, it keeps children out of the care system, which gives them a much, much better chance to have a thriving future."
These supports can include financial support or getting into "life changing" services.
Supports around families such as the $400 School Saving Bonus for every government school student, expanded Free Glasses for Kids program and dental checks in schools would also help families "build capacity", Ms Sturgess said.
"The roll out of three-year old kinder, the continuation of four-year old kinder - these are really big systematic changes," she said.
"We know children do better when they have that support."
Ms Sturgess said more details were needed about what the budget means for support around family violence and court mandated program for family violence perpetrators.
Cafs Court Mandated Counselling Order Program (CMCOP) lost funding from Magistrates' Court Victoria in April and Ms Sturgess was hopeful funding would be picked up.
She said it was a "first start" and was able to talk with the Attorney General around the complexities faced in Central Highlands.
"We're hopeful we're being listened to and we can get the program rolled over," Ms Sturgess said.
"We're hopeful that we'll get what we've been asking for a redesigning of the program and we've been asking that for a couple of years.
"We haven't had any good news yet."
Cafs work with perpetrators and keeping victim-survivors safe, another important area was tackling early prevention with teens.
"We would love to do more in the space of adolescence who use violence because they grew up in a violent home," Ms Sturgess said.
Ms Sturgess said it was important not to roll back this funding.
"About 90 per cent of children who go into out-of-home care come from family violence," she said.
"We need to support those children in an active way to learn how to manage behaviours, conflict and be safe in school and the community.
"The government should be investing money early to stop the next generation to help change the cycle of violence."
Victorian foster carers are the lowest paid in Australia, so Ms Sturgess said she hoped carers would be getting more support in the budget.
"The $38 million for home-based care, we hope it about better support for foster carers," she said.
"We hope there is more dollars for the work they do."
But will these funds be enough, as the community services have more people seeking help - Ms Sturgess said the funds need to be "indexed" to match salary increases, which they haven't always been.
"We want to be able to attract and retain staff," she said.
"We want more money to do more work, we have a limited amount of staff but the investment should be in early help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.