Police hunt for sex offender from South Australia

A man wanted for serious sex offences against a child may have escaped to Victoria, police said.
Allan Hopkins, 44, is believed to be driving a grey 2022 Mazda BT50 ute with South Australian registration, SA police said in a statement.
It's understood this is a different grey ute to the one identified by police as potentially belonging to a man who exposed himself outside schools in Ballarat earlier this week, and the two cases are not linked.
SA and Victoria police are searching for Hopkins, who is described as Caucasian, 185cm tall with a solid build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a skull tattoo on his right upper arm.
Anyone with information is urged to phone 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Separately, police are also searching for more information on the man who exposed himself outside Ballarat schools - he is described as a middle-aged Caucasian man, with incidents occurring between April 10 and May 6.
