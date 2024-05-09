Why not build now in Canadian?

Colliers is delighted to offer this sensational parcel of land located just minutes from the Ballarat CBD.
This Industrial 1 zoned corner allotment has a total land area of 1068 square metres (approx.).
Permits have been issued for the construction of a 610 square metre warehouse, with an additional 60 square metres (approx.) of mezzanine.
The block features approximately 20 metres of frontage and 54 metres of depth, with the site levelled and fenced.
Positioned in the Canadian industrial precinct, not only is this a centrally located industrial precinct, the area also boasts strong linkages to Melbourne via the Western Freeway and Geelong via the Midland Highway.
Don't miss your opportunity to secure this rare small industrial corner allotment in a tightly held locale. Contact the agency for sale details and to arrange an inspection.
