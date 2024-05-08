Alleged driver in Geelong to Ballarat pursuit returns to court

The alleged driver in a police pursuit from Geelong to Ballarat has apologised to a magistrate for his behaviour.
James Nunn, 25, was one of two men arrested in a silver Toyota Corolla that police allege had been driving erratically on the Surf Coast Highway about 2pm before speeding away from officers on Monday, May 6.
Police allegedly followed the stolen car down the Midland Highway, using stop sticks to try and slow the car which eventually came to a halt at the Bridge Mall.
Alongside Nunn, a 22-year-old Leopold man was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle and theft.
As Nunn was brought into the court room at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Magistrate Mykytowycz said it was "disappointing to see you in the dock".
The magistrate had recently granted Nunn bail after his arrest for other unrelated allegations.
Nunn did not make an appeal for bail.
A lawyer acting for Nunn told the court he needed to be seen by a psych nurse in custody, and was withdrawing from illicit drugs.
Nunn's case was adjourned until May 30.
As the hearing was wrapping up, Nunn called for his lawyer and whispered to him through the dock's glass.
The lawyer said Nunn wanted to apologise to Magistrate Mykytowycz for squandering the "chance that you afforded him on bail".
