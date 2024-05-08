Couple allegedly steal and torch car in bush near Glen Park

A woman alleged to have stolen multiple cars in the Ballarat area alongside her former partner has fronted court.
Georgia Cleary appeared remotely at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to apply for a sentence indication.
She stood charged of a string of charges, including vehicle theft, arson and handling stolen goods for offences alleged to have occurred in March.
Police alleged Cleary and her former partner had been seen driving around the Ballarat area in a Volkswagen sedan stolen from a Southbank address between March 7 and 8.
In one alleged sighting on the morning of March 15, the pair were captured on video by a witness acting "suspiciously" at a roadside potato store in Blampied.
Twenty minutes later the couple were allegedly caught on video attempting to steal number plates from cars parked in Daylesford.
Police said the couple eventually took plates from a similar blue Volkswagen sedan parked at a Daylesford residence, swapping the plates with their stolen vehicle.
At 11.54am that same day the pair were allegedly seen by police filling a stolen Nissan Pulsar with petrol on Cargo Way in Mitchell Park.
Both fled in the outstanding Volkswagen.
The following day at 7pm police alleged the couple burnt the stolen Volkswagen on Black Snake Track in Glen Park.
Police said video had been taken by Cleary of the arson, showing her face in the video.
The couple also faced charges of stealing a Holden Barina out the front of a property in Lake Gardens.
Inside the Barina were boxes of food and lingerie sets, which were allegedly found by police during a search of their property in Redan on March 19.
Police allegedly also found multiple stolen power tools, business car keys and stolen cards at the property.
Cleary was arrested at the scene, and told police all of the seized goods belonged to her partner.
At Wednesday's hearing, Cleary's lawyer sought a sentence indication - which may be given under the discretion of the magistrate.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he was unwilling to provide an indication, owing to the charges being "too serious".
The matter was adjourned until May 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.