The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We'll miss everybody': Publicans to call it quits after 16 years

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 8 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Streeter, Meg Andrew and David Streeter will end their time at Buninyong's Crown Hotel after 16 years in charge. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Scott Streeter, Meg Andrew and David Streeter will end their time at Buninyong's Crown Hotel after 16 years in charge. Picture by Lachlan Bence

After 16 years running Buninyong's Crown Hotel, publican David Streeter and his family are preparing to say goodbye to the community which has become a daily part of their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.