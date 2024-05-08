'We'll miss everybody': Publicans to call it quits after 16 years

After 16 years running Buninyong's Crown Hotel, publican David Streeter and his family are preparing to say goodbye to the community which has become a daily part of their lives.
On June 2, 2024, the Streeters will celebrate their final day of trading, which David said was not because of any financial or operational difficulties, but simply because their lease was up.
For the past decade-and-a-half, David has run the pub alongside his wife Kerri, sons Scott and Josh, and Scott's partner Meg, but while the family doesn't know what they will go onto next, one thing is certain.
"Nothing hospitality, [we've done] enough hours," David said.
While the family won't miss the 60-hour weeks behind the counter, David said it will be strange not seeing regular faces and mingling with all types of people.
"It's been a hub for the community for social occasions and experiences," he said.
"Happiness, sorrow, weddings, birthdays, funerals, it's been a gathering place for the community [and] a social hub."
Looking back on his time at the Crown Hotel, David said their most memorable day of trading was about five years ago, when after a nearby venue burnt down, they hosted an impromptu wedding reception for about 80 people.
"They had to find somewhere quickly to have their wedding reception so they all turned up at the hotel," he said.
For Scott Streeter, it will be a bittersweet experience saying goodbye to the pub which has been run by his parents for nearly half his life.
"We'll miss everybody, and we're realising how much we've become part of everyone's lives," he said.
"People came in when they were kids, like 16, and they're coming back now with their kids."
While he will miss the regular customers, Scott said he would now be able to enjoy weekends and evenings off.
"That's what I'm looking forward to, being able to catch up with family and friends and enjoy life more," he said.
While the family has been in charge of the pub, David said he had seen the business landscape change significantly.
When they first started out, most customers drank at the bar, but now the majority of people come for sit down meals.
David said this was partly down to the COVID-19 pandemic, where since lockdowns, there were noticeably less university students and workers stopping in for regular drinks.
I guess when they go out they want to have a nice meal and a couple of drinks, whereas it used to be 'I'll save my money for all the beer', but it's not like that anymore.- Scott Streeter
"For three quarters of the business' life, it always played out on Wednesday and Friday nights, but now they're in having a meal," Scott said.
"I guess when they go out they want to have a nice meal and a couple of drinks, whereas it used to be 'I'll save my money for all the beer', but it's not like that anymore.
"We used to get uni [students] in a lot and IBM and all that up the road at Fed Uni, but a lot of them, they only have to come in now and then."
While customer habits have changed, the family said they had always been supported by the community, who had continued to pick-up takeaways even after the pandemic.
"We're very lucky, [customers] have been supporting us this whole time, coming in and picking up their takeaways, that's what they do," Scott said.
With less than a month until closing, the Streeters have one final decision to make - how to say goodbye to their beloved venue, customers and staff.
While they haven't decided on anything yet, appropriately, they all agreed it would involve a few celebratory drinks.
"We'll get everyone together that's helped us, and have a few beers and celebrate," Scott said.
